HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Two Arrested In Mizoram Drug Bust Worth Crores

Two Arrested In Mizoram Drug Bust Worth Crores

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 19, 2026 20:50 IST

Mizoram police have made a significant drug bust, seizing methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 19.21 crore and arresting two individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mizoram police seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 19.21 crore in Saitual district.
  • Two men were arrested in connection with the drug seizure.
  • The drugs were concealed in a vehicle travelling from Manipur to Aizawl.
  • The seized narcotics included 2,02,000 methamphetamine tablets weighing 24.016 kg.
  • A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway.

A huge consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 19.21 crore was seized in Saitual district, leading to the arrest of two men in one of the latest major drug busts in Mizoram, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Details Of The Drug Seizure Operation

The operation was carried out on Monday at around 5:45 pm after a white car travelling from Manipur towards Aizawl was intercepted on suspicion of transporting contraband substances, it said.

 

During a thorough search of the vehicle, police recovered 20 bundles of methamphetamine tablets amounting to 2,02,000 tablets weighing 24.016 kilogramme, it said.

Methamphetamine tablets, also called 'crazy drug', have been banned in India.

The seized narcotics are estimated to carry a value of Rs 19.21 crore.

Concealment And Arrests

Police said the drugs were ingeniously concealed inside hidden compartments beneath the spare tyre section at the rear of the vehicle and along both sides beyond the mud guards, wrapped in black polythene packets.

The two accused were identified as Th Onkhothang Haokip (33), a resident of Moreh in Chandel district, and Mathew (46) from Jolzam in Churachandpur district, the statement said.

Both individuals were arrested on the spot, while the contraband and the vehicle used for transportation were seized by police.

Legal Proceedings And Investigation

A case has been registered under Sections 22(c), 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the narcotics, the statement added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Massive Drug Seizure: Meth Tablets Recovered In Mizoram
Massive Drug Seizure: Meth Tablets Recovered In Mizoram
Massive Drug Bust: Assam Rifles Recover Methamphetamine in Mizoram
Massive Drug Bust: Assam Rifles Recover Methamphetamine in Mizoram
Mizoram Police Net Rs 7 Crore Worth of Drugs, Several Arrests Made
Mizoram Police Net Rs 7 Crore Worth of Drugs, Several Arrests Made
Mizoram Police Bust Drug Smuggling Rings, Recover ₹25 Crore in Narcotics
Mizoram Police Bust Drug Smuggling Rings, Recover ₹25 Crore in Narcotics
Mizoram Authorities Destroy ₹465 Crore Worth Of Seized Drugs
Mizoram Authorities Destroy ₹465 Crore Worth Of Seized Drugs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

In Kashmir, a 400-year-old fishing festival keeps community tradition alive3:25

In Kashmir, a 400-year-old fishing festival keeps...

Huma Qureshi Proves Simplicity Is the Ultimate Fashion Statement1:02

Huma Qureshi Proves Simplicity Is the Ultimate Fashion...

Mamata Banerjee announces removal of controversial football statue in Bengal2:18

Mamata Banerjee announces removal of controversial...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO