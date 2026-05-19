Two Arrested In Mizoram Drug Bust Worth Crores

Mizoram police have made a significant drug bust, seizing methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 19.21 crore and arresting two individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mizoram police seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 19.21 crore in Saitual district.

Two men were arrested in connection with the drug seizure.

The drugs were concealed in a vehicle travelling from Manipur to Aizawl.

The seized narcotics included 2,02,000 methamphetamine tablets weighing 24.016 kg.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway.

A huge consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 19.21 crore was seized in Saitual district, leading to the arrest of two men in one of the latest major drug busts in Mizoram, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Details Of The Drug Seizure Operation

The operation was carried out on Monday at around 5:45 pm after a white car travelling from Manipur towards Aizawl was intercepted on suspicion of transporting contraband substances, it said.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, police recovered 20 bundles of methamphetamine tablets amounting to 2,02,000 tablets weighing 24.016 kilogramme, it said.

Methamphetamine tablets, also called 'crazy drug', have been banned in India.

The seized narcotics are estimated to carry a value of Rs 19.21 crore.

Concealment And Arrests

Police said the drugs were ingeniously concealed inside hidden compartments beneath the spare tyre section at the rear of the vehicle and along both sides beyond the mud guards, wrapped in black polythene packets.

The two accused were identified as Th Onkhothang Haokip (33), a resident of Moreh in Chandel district, and Mathew (46) from Jolzam in Churachandpur district, the statement said.

Both individuals were arrested on the spot, while the contraband and the vehicle used for transportation were seized by police.

Legal Proceedings And Investigation

A case has been registered under Sections 22(c), 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the narcotics, the statement added.