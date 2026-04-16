Mizoram Police Net Rs 7 Crore Worth of Drugs, Several Arrests Made

Mizoram police have successfully intercepted a major drug trafficking operation, seizing heroin and methamphetamine valued at over Rs 7 crore and arresting eight individuals, including foreign nationals, in a significant blow to the narcotics trade.

Key Points Mizoram police seized heroin and methamphetamine worth over Rs 7 crore in a week-long anti-narcotics operation.

Eight individuals, including four Myanmar nationals, were arrested in connection with the drug seizures.

The largest seizure involved 8 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 6.4 crore in Champhai district.

Operations were conducted in Khawzawl and Champhai districts, targeting vehicles and individuals suspected of drug trafficking.

The seized drugs were concealed in various ways, including soap cases, vehicles, and passenger luggage.

In a series of anti-narcotics operations over the past seven days, the police have seized heroin and methamphetamine worth over Rs 7 crore in two districts of Mizoram.

During the operations spanning from April 10 to 16, eight people, including 4 Myanmar nationals, have been arrested in this regard, the police said in a statement.

The latest seizure occurred early Thursday morning when a special team from Khawzawl district police intercepted a scooter at Neihdawn junction.

The rider, a 25-year-old man from Lunglei, was found in possession of 104 grams of heroin concealed in nine soap cases inside his rucksack.

The contraband, valued at Rs 20.8 lakh, was seized along with the two-wheeler and his mobile phone.

Major Drug Bust in Champhai District

In the biggest breakthrough, Champhai district police on April 13 seized 8 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 6.4 crore from the possession of three persons, two of them were from Myanmar, according to the statement.

On the same day, another operation along the Zokhawthar road in Champhai district led to the seizure of 71 grams of heroin hidden inside a vehicle driven by a Myanmar national.

The drugs, packed in six soap cases, were valued at over Rs 14 lakh.

Earlier, on April 11, the police at the Khankawn check gate in Champhai intercepted a vehicle travelling towards Aizawl and recovered 72 grams of heroin concealed in a passenger's luggage. The contraband was estimated to be worth Rs 14.4 lakh.

A day later, at Chalbawia junction in the same district, the police seized 60 grams of heroin from a motorcyclist heading towards Aizawl.

Arrest in Aizawl

In a separate case on April 10, police in Zokhawthar village on the Indo-Myanmar border recovered 54 grams of heroin from a commercial passenger vehicle when the driver informed them that an unknown person had handed him over a consignment for delivery in Aizawl.

The sender had left immediately after handing over the consignment to the driver.

The police team followed the vehicle to Aizawl where a 38-year-old woman from Myanmar, who was suspected to be part of the distribution network, was arrested.