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Home  » News » Mizoram Police Seize Over 1.5 Kg Heroin, Arrest Five In Major Drug Bust

Mizoram Police Seize Over 1.5 Kg Heroin, Arrest Five In Major Drug Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 03, 2026 19:18 IST

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Mizoram law enforcement agencies have successfully conducted two major anti-narcotics operations, seizing over 1.5 kilograms of heroin worth more than Rs 3.3 crore and arresting five individuals involved in drug trafficking.

Key Points

  • Mizoram law enforcement agencies seized over 1.5 kilograms of heroin in two major anti-narcotics operations.
  • The total value of the seized heroin is estimated at more than Rs 3.3 crore.
  • Five individuals were arrested in connection with the drug trafficking activities.
  • One operation involved the Excise and Narcotics department and Central Young Mizo Association near Aizawl, recovering 971 grams of heroin.
  • Another operation by Saitual police intercepted 587 grams of heroin being transported from Manipur towards Aizawl.

In two major anti-narcotics operations, law enforcement agencies in Mizoram seized more than 1.5 kilograms of heroin valued at over Rs 3 crore and arrested five people, officials said on Wednesday.

Mizoram's Anti-Narcotics Drive Yields Significant Seizures

In the first operation, the Excise and Narcotics department, in collaboration with the civil society organisation Central Young Mizo Association, intercepted a consignment of heroin at Sihphir Neihbawi near Aizawl on Tuesday. During the operation, the joint team recovered 971 grams of heroin concealed in 67 soap cases and arrested four individuals allegedly involved in transporting the contraband. Three of the arrested hailed from Assam. The authorities also seized two vehicles allegedly used in the operation. Preliminary investigations revealed that the heroin had been sourced from Zokhawthar in east Mizoram's Champhai district and was being transported to Assam for distribution.

 

In another operation, the Saitual police seized 587 grams of heroin during a routine vehicle-checking drive at Keifang in Saitual district on Monday. Police intercepted a car travelling from Churachandpur in Manipur towards Aizawl. During the inspection, officers became suspicious of one of the occupants, a resident of Churachandpur. A search led to the recovery of 50 soap cases containing heroin, which had been concealed inside her clothing.

The total value of heroin seized during the twin operations was estimated to be more than Rs 3.3 crore.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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