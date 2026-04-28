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Missing Mirzapur Youth Found Dead On Riverbank

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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Last updated on: April 28, 2026 15:17 IST

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The body of a 19-year-old missing youth was found in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation to determine the cause of death.

 

Key Points

  • The body of Rahul, a 19-year-old missing youth, was found on the banks of the Karnavati river in Mirzapur.
  • Rahul, a resident of Kathvaiya Kala village, was reported missing on April 25.
  • Police were alerted to the body's discovery near the Government ITI Ghaipura.
  • A post-mortem examination will determine the cause of death, and police have launched an investigation.

The body of a 19-year-old youth, missing for the last three days, was found Tuesday morning on the banks of the Karnavati river here, officials said.

Missing Person Investigation Underway

The deceased has been identified as Rahul, alias Chhotu, a resident of Kathvaiya Kala village under the Vindhyachal police station area.

 

According to police, Rahul went missing on April 25, after which his family members lodged a missing person report.

Circle Officer (City) Vivek Javla said police were alerted around 7:00 am after finding a body near the Government ITI Ghaipura on the riverbank.

A police team identified the youth as the missing resident of Kathvaiya Kala.

"The body has been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death," an official statement said.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Officials said action will be taken based on the autopsy report's findings.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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