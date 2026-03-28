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Home » News » Jammu Teen Death: Family Alleges Foul Play After Body Found

Jammu Teen Death: Family Alleges Foul Play After Body Found

March 28, 2026 20:25 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

The discovery of a 17-year-old's body in Jammu has ignited protests as family members suspect foul play, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and alleged prior attack.

Key Points

A 17-year-old boy was found dead along the banks of a river here on Saturday, triggering protests by his family members who alleged foul play following his disappearance a few days earlier.

Police have detained two persons for questioning in connection with the incident, officials said.

 

Zaffar Hussain, a member of the Bakarwal community, had gone missing after he was allegedly attacked by some men belonging to the Gujjar community in the Miran Sahib area earlier this week, they said.

The search efforts led to the recovery of Hussain's body from near the Balole River in the Simbal camp area. Police have shifted the body to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem, the officials said.

As the news spread, Hussain's relatives staged a protest outside the local police station, demanding a thorough investigation into his "mysterious" disappearance and subsequent death.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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