Home » News » Jammu Teen Death: Family Alleges Foul Play After Body Found

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The discovery of a 17-year-old's body in Jammu has ignited protests as family members suspect foul play, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and alleged prior attack.

Key Points A 17-year-old boy from the Bakarwal community was found dead near a river in Jammu, sparking protests.

Family members allege foul play in the teen's death, claiming he was attacked before his disappearance.

Police have detained two individuals for questioning in connection with the death.

The teen, Zaffar Hussain, went missing after an alleged attack by members of the Gujjar community in the Miran Sahib area.

Protests erupted outside the local police station, demanding a thorough investigation into the 'mysterious' death.

A 17-year-old boy was found dead along the banks of a river here on Saturday, triggering protests by his family members who alleged foul play following his disappearance a few days earlier.

Police have detained two persons for questioning in connection with the incident, officials said.

Zaffar Hussain, a member of the Bakarwal community, had gone missing after he was allegedly attacked by some men belonging to the Gujjar community in the Miran Sahib area earlier this week, they said.

The search efforts led to the recovery of Hussain's body from near the Balole River in the Simbal camp area. Police have shifted the body to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem, the officials said.

As the news spread, Hussain's relatives staged a protest outside the local police station, demanding a thorough investigation into his "mysterious" disappearance and subsequent death.