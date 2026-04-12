Police Investigate Suicide of 13-Year-Old Boy in Jalaun

Police in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy, found hanging in his home, as a suspected suicide.

Key Points A 13-year-old boy, Pradyumn, was found dead at his home in Dikauli village, Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh.

Police are investigating the death as a suspected suicide.

The boy was discovered hanging in his room after family members became concerned.

Authorities are conducting a post-mortem examination and further investigation to determine the cause of death.

A 13-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Dikauli village in the Madhavgarh area, where the deceased, identified as Pradyumn, a Class 6 student, was found hanging in his room around 10 am after family members grew suspicious when he did not come out and, on checking, found him hanging from the noose.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Madhavgarh, where doctors declared him dead.

Police Investigation Underway

Madhavgarh Circle Officer Ambuj Yadav said the police reached the spot and took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem, adding that the reason behind the suicide is being investigated.

"Further legal action will be taken based on the findings," Yadav said.