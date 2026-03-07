Police Investigate Murder of Youth in Uttar Pradesh Field

Police in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating the brutal murder of a young man found in a field with his throat slit, sparking a search for the perpetrators and motives behind the crime.

Key Points Mithun Rawat, a resident of Durin Purva village, was found murdered in a field in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh.

Police investigation indicates the youth was attacked with a sharp object, resulting in a nearly severed neck.

Authorities have launched a murder investigation and are actively searching for clues in the Kursi police station area.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

The body of a youth was found with his throat slit in a field here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mithun Rawat, a resident of Durin Purva village.

According to police sources, Rawat left his home on Friday but did not return.

His body was found in the field in the Kursi police station area by villagers on Friday night. They informed police about it on Saturday morning, police said.

Investigation Details

Preliminary investigation suggests that the assailants repeatedly attacked the youth with a sharp object, nearly severing his neck, they said.

"We have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. The matter is under active investigation, and we expect to crack the case soon," said Circle Officer, Fatehpur, Jagat Kanaujia.

Police teams are currently combing the area where the body was found for clues, he said.