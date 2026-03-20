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Missing Teen's Skeletal Remains Discovered in UP Canal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 20, 2026 18:52 IST

Skeletal remains believed to be those of a missing teenager have been discovered in a Pilibhit canal, prompting a police investigation into the tragic case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Skeletal remains, suspected to be of a missing 18-year-old girl, were found in a canal near Chittarpur bridge in Pilibhit.
  • The girl, Roshni, went missing on December 28, 2025, after a dispute with her family and reportedly jumped into the Hardoi branch canal.
  • Roshni's family identified the remains based on clothing and other evidence found at the scene.
  • Police conducted extensive search operations when she initially went missing but were unable to locate her at the time.
  • The skeletal remains have been sent for forensic examination to the district headquarters as part of the ongoing investigation.

Skeletal remains, believed to be of an 18-year-old girl who left her home in December after an argument with her family, were found near a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Friday, police said.

According to the police, around 10 am a local spotted the skeletal remains floating in the canal water near the Chittarpur bridge and informed authorities.

 

Subsequently, Ramesh Rajput, the father of Roshni who went missing in December, was called for identification. He and other family members identified the deceased based on the clothing and other evidence found at the spot, they said.

Roshni, a resident of Kalinagar under the Madhotanda police station area, left her home on December 28, 2025, following a dispute with her family members. She reportedly jumped into the Hardoi branch canal from the Chittarpur bridge, they said.

Despite extensive search operations involving divers at the time, she could not be traced.

Investigation and Forensic Analysis

Madhotanda police station in-charge Ashok Pal told reporters that the body had completely decomposed after remaining in the water for 82 days, leaving only the skeletal structure.

The mortal remains have been sent to the district headquarters for a forensic examination, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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