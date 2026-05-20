Teen's Body Recovered In Jharkhand; Investigation Launched

A 17-year-old girl who had been missing for two days was found dead in Jharkhand's Giridih district, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The body of a 17-year-old girl was recovered in Giridih, Jharkhand, after she had been missing for two days.

The girl was last seen leaving home to attend tuition classes on Monday.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of death.

The body was discovered near the old Barganda bridge in the Muffassil police station area.

The body of a 17-year-old girl, who had been missing for the last two days, was recovered from a secluded area in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Wednesday, police said.

Discovery of the Body

The body was found near the old Barganda bridge in the Muffassil police station area, they said.

The girl's family said she had left home on Monday to attend tuition classes but did not return.

Police Investigation Underway

"The body has been recovered and sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination," SDPO (Sadar) Jitbahan Oraon told PTI.

He said a detailed investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The girl was a class 11 student, police said.