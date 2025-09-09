HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Man kills girlfriend, then witness, over affair suspicion

Man kills girlfriend, then witness, over affair suspicion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 09, 2025 14:50 IST

x

A 25-year-old man in Jharkhand's Giridih district allegedly killed his girlfriend, suspecting her of having an affair with someone else, and also murdered another woman who witnessed it, police said on Tuesday.

 

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The two women went missing on Friday, following which a police complaint was lodged, they said.

While investigating the missing persons' complaint, police detained one Srikant Choudhary, a resident of Mahatpur in Gawan police station area on Monday, SDPO of Khori Mahua Rajendra Prasad told PTI.

 

"During interrogation, Choudhary confessed to having murdered both the women and also showed the police the site where the bodies were hidden," he said.

The bodies were recovered from Charkhi Nimadih forest late in the night, he added.

"The accused confessed that he was in a relationship with one of the two women, and suspected her of having an affair with another youth. He had called her to the forest, but she came along with the other victim," the SDPO said.

"Choudhary first throttled to death the woman he was in a relationship with, and also murdered the other woman using a sharp weapon. We have sent both bodies for post-mortem examination to the Giridih Sadar Hospital," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Jharkhand woman murders husband, buries body in home
Jharkhand woman murders husband, buries body in home
Bengal: Couple lynched after child's body found in pond
Bengal: Couple lynched after child's body found in pond
UP man guns down wife over divorce row
UP man guns down wife over divorce row
Woman abducted from railway station at gunpoint, gangraped
Woman abducted from railway station at gunpoint, gangraped
Wife spots missing husband after 8 years in Instagram reel
Wife spots missing husband after 8 years in Instagram reel

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Baby Prawns With Methi: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Animals & Birds Idioms You Should Know

webstory image 3

9 Countries With The Most McDonald's

VIDEOS

High alert in Darjeeling due to ongoing protests in Nepal, vehicular movement stopped2:13

High alert in Darjeeling due to ongoing protests in...

Tamannaah's Stunning Look Will Leave You Speechless!1:02

Tamannaah's Stunning Look Will Leave You Speechless!

Indian Army Chief calls Ukraine war a 'Miscalculation'2:11

Indian Army Chief calls Ukraine war a 'Miscalculation'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV