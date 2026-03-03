HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Teenage Girl Found Dead at Kerala Residence

Teenage Girl Found Dead at Kerala Residence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
Listen to Article
March 03, 2026 20:12 IST

Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl found at her home in Kerala, with the cause of death currently unknown and a post-mortem examination pending.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old girl was discovered deceased at her home in a village near Balaramapuram, Kerala.
  • Police in Balaramapuram have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death.
  • The cause of death is currently unknown, and police are gathering information from family and friends.
  • A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

A 17-year-old girl was found dead at her residence in a village in this district on Tuesday, police said.

According to officials, the girl was found hanging inside her house near Balaramapuram. Family members alerted the police, following which officers reached the spot and initiated proceedings.

 

Police Investigation Underway

The Balaramapuram police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the incident.

"The reason for the act is currently unknown," the Balaramapuram Station House Officer said.

Police said they are recording statements from the girl's relatives and friends to gather more information about the circumstances leading to her death.

Police added that the exact cause of death and further conclusions can only be determined after the post-mortem examination report is received.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
