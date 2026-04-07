Missing Jhansi Teen Found Dead in Suspicious Circumstances

A 17-year-old girl who disappeared on her way to coaching classes in Jhansi, India, has been found dead, prompting a police investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Key Points A 17-year-old girl in Jhansi was found dead after being reported missing on April 2nd.

The girl's body was discovered in an abandoned well, raising suspicions of foul play.

Police are conducting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Several individuals have been detained for questioning in connection with the case.

A 17-year-old school girl, who had gone missing on April 2 after she left home to attend coaching classes, was found dead in her village under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday, police said.

On Tuesday morning, villagers noticed a foul smell emanating from an abandoned well and discovered the girl's body, they said.

"A post-mortem examination is being conducted after the student's body was found in suspicious circumstances. The situation is expected to become clearer following the examination," Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Preeti Singh said.

Investigation Details

According to the police, the teenager had left her home on the morning of Thursday (April 2) to attend coaching classes. She spoke with her family members at around noon. However, her mobile phone was subsequently switched off.

The family members had been searching for her and had also reported her disappearance to the local police station.

Singh said that based on the family's complaint, some individuals have been detained for questioning.