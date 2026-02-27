HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Missing Girl Found Dead in Odisha's Angul District

Missing Girl Found Dead in Odisha's Angul District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
February 27, 2026 15:13 IST

A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Angul, Odisha, was tragically found dead, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 12-year-old girl missing for two days was found dead in Angul district, Odisha.
  • The girl was a class 8 student, and her body was discovered under a bush.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of death with the help of forensic and dog squads.
  • A post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the cause of death in Angul, Odisha.

A 12-year-old girl, who had been missing for the last two days, was found dead under a bush in Odisha's Angul district on Friday, police said. The incident was reported in NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) police station area. The deceased was a class 8 student of a local school, a senior officer said.

"A case was registered after a missing person complaint was filed by the deceased's father. Early this morning, we recovered the body of the girl," Angul Superintendent of Police Rahul Jain said.

 

Senior police officers, along with the forensic team and dog squad, rushed to the spot for investigation, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the death, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
