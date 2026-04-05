HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Missing Girl Allegedly Murdered and Secretly Cremated in Ranchi District

Missing Girl Allegedly Murdered and Secretly Cremated in Ranchi District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 05, 2026 16:21 IST

x

Police in Ranchi are investigating the alleged murder and secret cremation of a 13-year-old girl who had been missing for weeks, with several suspects now in custody.

Key Points

  • A 13-year-old girl, missing since March 13, was allegedly murdered in Ranchi district.
  • Police are investigating the secret cremation of the victim's body.
  • Several individuals, including a close relative, have been detained for questioning in connection with the murder.
  • A forensic science team has been dispatched to the crime scene to gather evidence.

A girl who was reportedly missing since March 13 was allegedly murdered and her body was secretly cremated in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred within the Ratu police station limits. Police have detained some people, including a close relative of the 13-year-old girl, in this connection, they said.

 

"We have detained some accused, including a close relative of the victim in this case. Police are interrogating them...," Ranchi Rural SP Praveen Pushkar told PTI.

More details on this case will be provided once the investigation is completed, he said.

An FSL team was also sent to the crime scene to collect evidence, and further investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Special Investigation Team Probes Death of Girl in Jharkhand
Special Investigation Team Probes Death of Girl in Jharkhand
Murder Accused Dies in Police Custody in Ranchi
Murder Accused Dies in Police Custody in Ranchi
Jharkhand Mother, Occultist Arrested in Teen Sacrifice Case: What We Know
Jharkhand Mother, Occultist Arrested in Teen Sacrifice Case: What We Know
Jharkhand Police Launch SIT Probe into Girl's Death
Jharkhand Police Launch SIT Probe into Girl's Death
Family beats girl to death after finding her with boyfriend
Family beats girl to death after finding her with boyfriend

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!1:04

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!

You Won't Believe This Snow View in Chanderkot!1:20

You Won't Believe This Snow View in Chanderkot!

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit to Assam Tea Garden1:14

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO