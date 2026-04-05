Missing Girl Allegedly Murdered and Secretly Cremated in Ranchi District

Police in Ranchi are investigating the alleged murder and secret cremation of a 13-year-old girl who had been missing for weeks, with several suspects now in custody.

Key Points A 13-year-old girl, missing since March 13, was allegedly murdered in Ranchi district.

Police are investigating the secret cremation of the victim's body.

Several individuals, including a close relative, have been detained for questioning in connection with the murder.

A forensic science team has been dispatched to the crime scene to gather evidence.

A girl who was reportedly missing since March 13 was allegedly murdered and her body was secretly cremated in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred within the Ratu police station limits. Police have detained some people, including a close relative of the 13-year-old girl, in this connection, they said.

"We have detained some accused, including a close relative of the victim in this case. Police are interrogating them...," Ranchi Rural SP Praveen Pushkar told PTI.

More details on this case will be provided once the investigation is completed, he said.

An FSL team was also sent to the crime scene to collect evidence, and further investigation is underway, police said.