Missing Siblings Found Dead Near Jharkhand Waterbody

Police in Jharkhand are investigating the deaths of two missing siblings whose bodies were discovered near a waterbody in Hazaribag district.

Photograph: Courtesy, @RanchiPolice/X

Key Points Missing siblings, a 13-year-old girl and her three-year-old brother, were found dead near a waterbody in Hazaribag, Jharkhand.

Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify a suspect in the case.

The father of the victims claims a man lured his daughter with the promise of a mobile phone.

Post-mortem examinations are being conducted at Seikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH).

The bodies of a girl and a boy, who had been missing for the past five days, were recovered near a waterbody in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Monday.

Police Investigation Underway

The father of the siblings had lodged a missing complaint at the Katkamdag police station on May 29, two days after they went missing, an officer said.

The body of the 13-year-old girl was found on Sunday near a water body located near Sindoor Panchayat Bhawan in Korra police station area, while that of her three-year-old brother was recovered from the same spot on Monday, he said.

Suspect Identified Through CCTV Footage

"An SIT has obtained CCTV footage of a man from Sindoor village with the girl on a scooter. The person has been identified and raids are being conducted at various places to nab him," Hazaribag SP Aman Kumar told PTI.

Prima facie, it appears that the man lured the girl under some pretext, Kumar said.

A detailed investigation is underway, he said.

Post-Mortem Examinations Conducted

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations at Seikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH)," said Nemdhari Rajak, the officer in-charge of Korra police station.

Father Alleges Lure of Mobile Phone

According to the victims' father, the children went missing from near Kud village on May 27.

"A man who worked at a motorcycle showroom and hails from Sindoor village coaxed my daughter with the promise of giving her a mobile phone. That day, she along with her younger brother went to him, and later their bodies were found," he claimed.