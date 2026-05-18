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Two Arrested In Maharashtra For Bihar Family Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 18, 2026 20:00 IST

Two individuals have been arrested in Maharashtra in connection with the gruesome murder of a couple and their two children, whose dismembered remains were discovered in suitcases along the Durgawati River in Bihar.

Key Points

  • Two suspects arrested in Maharashtra in connection with the murder of a family in Bihar.
  • The victims' dismembered body parts were found in suitcases on the banks of the Durgawati River.
  • Accused allegedly slit the throats of the couple and their two children.
  • Bihar police informed Maharashtra counterparts about the suspects' location, leading to their arrest.

Two persons were arrested in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in connection with the murder of a couple and their two children, whose mutilated body parts were found stuffed in a suitcase on the banks of a river in Bihar last week, police said on Monday.

Arrest Details and Investigation

The police on Saturday arrested the accused, Deepak Devisingh Rajput (27) and Gautam Karampal Gupta (22), from the Jadhavadi area late on Saturday night, an official said.

 

Mutilated body parts were found inside two suitcases on the banks of the Durgawati River in Kaimur district of Bihar on May 10.

Details of the Crime

A probe had revealed that the accused allegedly killed a couple and their two children by slitting their throats, and dismembered the body parts and stuffed them in suitcases, before throwing them away at different locations, a release stated.

Inter-State Police Cooperation

The Bihar police informed the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar counterparts about the whereabouts of the absconding suspects involved in the killings, and a team was sent to track down the duo, it said.

The arrested accused were produced in a local court, which granted transit remand, and the Bihar police team took them into custody on Sunday, the release said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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