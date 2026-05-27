Teen Couple's Bodies Found Near Railway Station In Jharkhand

A teenage couple was found dead near a railway station in Jharkhand, with police investigating a possible suicide pact linked to their romantic relationship.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bodies of a teenage boy and girl discovered near Sonua railway station in Chaibasa district, Jharkhand.

Police suspect the deaths were a suicide pact stemming from a romantic relationship.

The deceased have been identified as Arjun Mahto (15) and Khushbu Mahto (17), residents of Bhalurungi village.

A train ticket from Tatanagar to Chakradharpur was found on the boy.

Police are investigating the case and questioning family members.

Bodies of a boy and girl were found close to Sonua railway station in Jharkhand's Chaibasa district, a police officer said on Monday.

Investigation Launched Into Teen Couple's Death

"We received the information from Sonua railway authorities and recovered the bodies of the boy and girl. They were stuck by the down Samaleshwari Express (Jagdalpur to Howrah) at around 1 am on Monday," said Sonua police station officer-in-charge, Shashi Bala Bhengra.

Police identified the bodies by questioning the nearby villagers.

Possible Suicide Pact Suspected

"The deceased have been identified as Arjun Mahto (15) and Khushbu Mahto (17), both residents of Bhalurungi village within the Sonua police station jurisdiction. It is suspected that the incident was a suicide stemming from a romantic relationship," the police officer added.

A train ticket from Tatanagar to Chakradharpur on Sunday was recovered from the boy's pocket. The police have begun investigating the case and are currently questioning the family members of both deceased individuals.

Post-Mortem Examination Underway

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at Chakradharpur Sub Divisional Hospital.