Three Cousins Discovered Dead In Jharkhand Forest: Police Investigate

Police are investigating the deaths of three cousins whose bodies were discovered in a forest in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, prompting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bodies of three cousins, two women and one man, found in Pauta forest, Hazaribag.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Adil, Shania Perven, and Khushi Perven.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of death.

Post-mortem examination is underway at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital.

Bodies of two young women and a man were found in Pauta forest in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday, police said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Hazaribag headquarters, Amit Kumar Anand told PTI that after investigation, the bodies were identified as Mohammed Adil (25), a native of Katkamdag, Shania Perven (19) of Lohsingha and Khushi Perven (21) of Hazaribag Mufassil.

Investigation into the Deaths

"All the deceased were cousins, and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital," the police officer said.

The SDPO said that they were investigating the cause of the death and would wait for the post-mortem report.

A missing complaint was lodged about them on April 23, the officer added.