Man Arrested For Stabbing Teen Over Relationship With Sister

A Delhi man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a teenager multiple times after objecting to the victim's relationship with his sister, leaving him for dead in a drain.

Key Points A man in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a teenager over his relationship with the man's sister.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and left in a drain in Meera Bagh, Delhi.

The accused, Mandeep alias Monu, and his associate allegedly lured the victim under the pretext of a conversation before attacking him.

The victim identified his attackers before losing consciousness, leading to the arrest of one of the accused.

The arrested man has a criminal history, including armed robbery and assault.

A man and his associate allegedly stabbed a juvenile four times over his relationship with the man's sister and threw him into a drain in Meera Bagh here presuming he was dead, police said on Friday.

Police arrested one of the accused, Mandeep alias Monu (26), wanted in the case registered at Paschim Vihar East police station.

Accused Objected To The Relationship

"Monu and his associate allegedly targeted the victim because the victim was in a relationship with the sister of one of the accused," a senior police officer said.

According to police, the two men allegedly persuaded the boy on May 18 to accompany them on the pretext of having a conversation. They then took him to the Ganda Nala (drain) area in Meera Bagh, where they stabbed him.

Crime And Investigation Details

"Believing that the victim was dead, the accused allegedly threw him into the drain to dispose of the body and cover up the crime and fled the spot," the officer said.

The case came to light on May 19 when a PCR call informed police about a severely injured boy found in the vicinity. Police said the victim was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri, where doctors found multiple stab injuries on his body.

Before slipping into unconsciousness, the juvenile identified his attackers as Shivam and Mandeep alias Monu, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

Arrest And Previous Criminal Record

The crime branch team tracked down and arrested Monu near Bakkarwala Mor on the Najafgarh-Nangloi Road on Thursday. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed that his cousin Shivam had objected to the victim's relationship with his sister and wanted to kill him, police said.

The two then hatched a plan and attack him, police said.

Monu, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was previously involved in three criminal cases, including two armed robbery cases and an assault case. He was released from jail around two months ago after serving a prison term in earlier cases, police said.

Police said efforts are underway to apprehend the co-accused.