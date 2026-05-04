Youth Stabbed To Death Over Derogatory Remarks In Delhi

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi after allegedly making derogatory remarks against the sister of a juvenile, who has been apprehended by police.

Key Points A 22-year-old youth was fatally stabbed in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

The stabbing occurred after the victim allegedly made derogatory remarks about the accused's sister.

The accused is a juvenile who has been apprehended by the police.

Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

A 22-year-old youth was stabbed to death allegedly by a juvenile after he used derogatory remarks against the sister of the accused in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Monday, police said.

Details of the Stabbing Incident

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 9:40 am near Malikpur when the victim, identified as Aman, a resident of Dhobighat in Sangam Park, was heading towards Wazirabad for work on a scooter along with a boy.

According to police, the accused, a juvenile, allegedly attacked Aman from behind and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene. The sudden assault left the victim critically injured on the roadside, triggering panic among passersby in the area.

"A PCR call regarding the stabbing was received, following which police teams rushed to the spot. By the time they arrived, the injured had already been shifted to a nearby hospital by a PCR van," a senior police officer said.

Investigation and Arrest

Aman was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, but despite sustained medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

Police and forensic teams were called to examine the scene. During the inspection, the alleged weapon of offence -- a knife -- was seized. The area was also scanned for evidence, and statements of witnesses are being recorded as part of the probe.

The police said the postmortem was conducted. The juvenile accused was later apprehended. During sustained interrogation, he disclosed that he attacked Aman over alleged derogatory remarks made by the victim towards his sister.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to establish all aspects of the case, they added.