Delhi man killed over brother's alleged affair

A deadly stabbing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area has been linked to a long-standing dispute over a man's alleged friendship with another man's wife, resulting in a tragic loss of life and a police investigation.

Key Points An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, due to a dispute over his brother's alleged friendship with the wife of one of the accused.

The victim, Hasmat, was attacked by four individuals, including brothers Dilshad, Irfan, Imran, and their brother-in-law Rizbul, who are currently absconding.

The conflict stemmed from the victim's brother, Hakeem's, alleged long-term friendship with Manwara, Rizbul's wife, which continued despite Hakeem's marriage.

Tensions escalated after Manwara allegedly abused Hakeem's wife, leading to a confrontation and the subsequent fatal attack on Hasmat.

Police have registered a case and formed multiple teams to apprehend the accused, with further investigation underway.

An 18-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri by four people over his elder brother's "friendship" with one of the accused's wife, police said on Monday.

The victim was identified as Hasmat, while the accused were Dilshad, Irfan, Imran, all brothers, and Rizbul, their brother-in-law. All four accused are currently absconding, they said.

Police said that Hakeem's -- the victim's brother -- alleged friendship with Rizbul's wife, Manwara, for the past five to six years led to the incident.

"Despite Hakeem's marriage to another woman in 2024, he continued the association, which caused tension between both sides," an officer said.

The situation worsened during Eid when Hasmat went to the accused's home to confront them after Manwara allegedly abused his wife.

"Since then, the accused had held a grudge against him. On Sunday at around 6 pm, taking advantage of the situation, they attacked Hasmat at Ramlila Maidan," the officer said.

The victim was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital with multiple stab wounds and was declared dead, police said.

"During inquiry, Hakeem, an eyewitness, said that Hasmat was attacked by the accused, following which a case was registered," the officer said.

Police said multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused at the earliest. Further investigation is underway.