Delhi Teenager Stabbed to Death Over Brother's Relationship

A teenager in Delhi was tragically stabbed to death after a heated dispute erupted over his brother's alleged friendship with a married woman, leading to a police investigation and manhunt for the suspects.

Key Points An 18-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi's Jahangirpuri over his brother's friendship with a married woman.

The victim, Hasmat, was attacked by four individuals, including the woman's husband and his brothers.

Tensions escalated after the victim confronted the accused following an alleged incident during Eid.

Police have registered a case and are currently searching for the four accused who are absconding.

The incident highlights the deadly consequences of unresolved family disputes and alleged extramarital affairs in Delhi.

An 18-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri by four people over his elder brother's "friendship" with the wife of one of the accused, police said on Monday.

The victim was identified as Hasmat, while the accused were Dilshad, Irfan, Imran, all brothers, and Rizbul, their brother-in-law. All four accused are currently absconding, they said.

The police said that Hakeem's -- the victim's brother -- alleged friendship with Rizbul's wife, Manwara, for the past five to six years led to the incident.

"Despite Hakeem's marriage to another woman in 2024, he continued the association, which caused tension between both sides," an officer said.

The situation worsened during Eid when Hasmat went to the accused's home to confront them after Manwara allegedly abused his wife.

"Since then, the accused had held a grudge against him. On Sunday at around 6 pm, taking advantage of the situation, they attacked Hasmat at Ramlila Maidan," the officer said.

The victim was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital with multiple stab wounds and was declared dead, the police said.

"During inquiry, Hakeem, an eyewitness, said that Hasmat was attacked by the accused, following which a case was registered," the officer said.

The police said multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused at the earliest. Further investigation is underway.