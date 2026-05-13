12-Year-Old Boy Stabbed After Fight In Delhi

A 12-year-old boy was stabbed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri after an altercation, prompting a police investigation to apprehend the suspects and determine the cause of the attack.

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Key Points A 12-year-old boy was stabbed in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, after an altercation.

The incident occurred in the B Block area of Jahangirpuri.

Two suspects, Anmol and Akash alias Gorilla, are accused of intercepting and attacking the boy.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing in Delhi.

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by two people following an altercation in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Jahangirpuri Stabbing Incident

The incident came to light after information regarding the stabbing was received from Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, where the injured was initially taken for treatment, they said.

Police said the minor was later referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital due to the nature of his injuries.

"During inquiry, police found that the victim and one of his friends were passing through B Block area of Jahangirpuri when two people -- Anmol and Akash alias Gorilla -- allegedly intercepted them," a senior police officer said.

Police Investigation Underway

An altercation broke out between the two sides, following which one of the accused allegedly attacked the victim with a knife, causing injuries. After the attack, both accused fled the spot, police added.

Based on the statement of the complainant and the medical examination report, a case was registered at Jahangirpuri police station.

A crime team inspected the scene. Police teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused, said the officer.

Teams are also examining the circumstances that led to the altercation and whether the accused and the victim knew each other prior to the incident, police said.