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Home  » News » Minor Girls Rescued After Abduction From Beed District

Minor Girls Rescued After Abduction From Beed District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 06, 2026 13:50 IST

In a successful interstate operation, police have rescued two minor girls abducted from Maharashtra's Beed district, apprehending the main accused in Uttar Pradesh.

Key Points

  • Two minor girls were rescued from Uttar Pradesh after being abducted from Maharashtra's Beed district.
  • The main accused, Vijay Mahadev Kavhle, was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh following a coordinated interstate police operation.
  • The girls were abducted on April 5 from Umapur village in Georai taluka of Beed.
  • Technical surveillance and digital tracking helped locate the victims in the Bihar-UP border region.
  • The accused was allegedly planning to flee to Chhattisgarh with the victims before being apprehended.

Police have rescued two minor girl cousins from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, a month after they were abducted from Maharashtra's Beed district, officials said on Wednesday.

Interstate Operation Leads to Arrest

The main accused, Vijay Mahadev Kavhle, a resident of Nanded district in Maharashtra, was apprehended from UP on Tuesday in a coordinated interstate operation conducted over four days, the Beed police said in a release.

 

He allegedly abducted the two girls on April 5 from Umapur village in Georai taluka of Beed, the police said without specifying the victims' age. The reason behind the crime was yet to be established.

Challenges in Investigation

The case posed a significant challenge for investigators as the accused frequently changed locations. Initial searches were conducted at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, where the accused had previously resided, but yielded no results, the police said.

Technical Surveillance Key to Rescue

Technical surveillance and digital tracking later indicated the victims' presence in the Bihar-UP border region. Based on these inputs, a special investigation team was immediately dispatched to UP.

With the assistance of local police, searches were conducted in Ballia's Shivpur Diara area and later in Sikanderpur town, from where the accused was apprehended after a planned trap operation, the release said.

Following his questioning, the police traced the two minor girls and rescued them, it said.

The accused was allegedly preparing to flee to Chhattisgarh with the victims, but swift action foiled his plan, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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