Man Booked For Kidnapping Of Minor Girl In Beed

A man in Beed district has been charged with kidnapping a 17-year-old girl, prompting a police investigation and search for the accused.

Key Points A man has been booked for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl in Beed district.

The kidnapping occurred in Kaij tehsil on April 26.

The accused is from the same village as the victim.

Police have registered a case of kidnapping and are actively searching for the accused.

A man was booked for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl in Kaij tehsil in Beed district, a police official said on Saturday.

The girl was abducted on April 26, the Kaij police station official said.

Police Investigation Into Beed Kidnapping

"The accused is from the same village. He has been booked for kidnapping and other offences on the complaint of the girl's mother. Efforts are on to nab the accused," the official said.