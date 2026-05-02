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Home  » News » Man Booked For Kidnapping Of Minor Girl In Beed

Man Booked For Kidnapping Of Minor Girl In Beed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 20:55 IST

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A man in Beed district has been charged with kidnapping a 17-year-old girl, prompting a police investigation and search for the accused.

Key Points

  • A man has been booked for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl in Beed district.
  • The kidnapping occurred in Kaij tehsil on April 26.
  • The accused is from the same village as the victim.
  • Police have registered a case of kidnapping and are actively searching for the accused.

A man was booked for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl in Kaij tehsil in Beed district, a police official said on Saturday.

The girl was abducted on April 26, the Kaij police station official said.

 

Police Investigation Into Beed Kidnapping

"The accused is from the same village. He has been booked for kidnapping and other offences on the complaint of the girl's mother. Efforts are on to nab the accused," the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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