Home  » News » Three Arrested for Kidnapping Minor Girl in Maharashtra

Three Arrested for Kidnapping Minor Girl in Maharashtra

February 26, 2026 20:05 IST

Three men were swiftly arrested in Latur, Maharashtra, after allegedly kidnapping a minor girl, thanks to a rapid police response and coordinated search operation.

Key Points

  • Three men in their 20s have been arrested in Latur, Maharashtra, for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl.
  • Police apprehended the suspects within an hour of receiving the kidnapping complaint.
  • A search operation involving multiple districts and highway patrol units led to the interception of the suspects' vehicle in Beed.
  • The minor girl was rescued, and the three accused, residents of Udgir, were taken into custody.

Three men in their 20s were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Thursday.

The trio was taken into custody within an hour of receiving a complaint, an official said.

 

A minor girl was allegedly abducted in a blue car within the jurisdiction of Deoni police on Wednesday, he said.

After receiving a complaint, a search operation was launched, and police alerted authorities in Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts as well as highway patrol units.

The official said a highway security team intercepted the car at Gevrai in Beed, detained the three accused and rescued the girl.

The accused, identified as Udgir residents Kalim Hakani Sheikh (20), Ashpak Karim Sheikh (20), and Bilal Khaled Qureshi (25), were subsequently arrested, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
