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Home  » News » Two Nepal Girls Rescued From Trafficking Attempt Near UP Border

Two Nepal Girls Rescued From Trafficking Attempt Near UP Border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 30, 2026 18:39 IST

In a successful joint operation, UP police, SSB, and an NGO rescued two minor girls from Nepal from a human trafficking attempt near the Indo-Nepal border, ensuring their safe return to their families.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two minor girls from Nepal were rescued from a human trafficking attempt near the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh.
  • The rescue operation was a joint effort by the UP police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and an NGO.
  • The girls were found in suspicious circumstances in the Suiya area and were questioned by authorities.
  • After medical examination and due procedures, the girls were safely handed over to their families through the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Two minor girls from Nepal were rescued from an alleged human trafficking bid by police, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and an NGO in a joint operation, near the Indo-Nepal border here, officials said on Thursday.

The girls were safely handed over to their families on Wednesday through the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), police said.

 

Joint Operation Foils Trafficking Attempt

Superintendent of Police Rahul Bhati said the operation was carried out on April 28 following a tip-off from Mohammad Yusuf, a representative of the NGO 'Dehat India'.

Acting on the information, an Anti-Human Trafficking (AHT) team, along with local police, SSB personnel and NGO representatives, conducted a joint probe in the Suiya area under Sirsia police station limits, where the two minors were found under suspicious circumstances near the Nepal border.

Girls Reunited With Families

During questioning, it was found that one of the girls was a resident of Bardia district and the other of Kailali district in Nepal, the statement said.

Both girls were rescued and brought to a One Stop Centre under the supervision of women police personnel.

They were later produced before the CWC on Wednesday and, following medical examination and due procedures, were handed over to their families, the police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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