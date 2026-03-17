Manipur Insurgency: Five Arrested, Arms Cache Recovered Near Myanmar Border

Five insurgents were apprehended near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur, India, prompting increased security measures and raising concerns about regional stability.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Five insurgents belonging to PREPAK, KYKL, and KCP (MFL) were arrested near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district.

The arrests occurred between Border Pillars 73 and 75 in the Moreh police station area, highlighting ongoing security operations.

Security forces recovered a cache of explosives and small arms from the Boljang Hill Range, including IEDs, a pistol, and ammunition.

The recovered IEDs were safely destroyed at the site, following established safety protocols.

Five insurgents were arrested near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said.

The insurgents belonged to PREPAK, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL), they said.

The arrests were made on Sunday from a stretch between Border Pillars 73 and 75 in the Moreh police station area, they added.

Arms Cache Recovery

In a separate operation, security forces recovered a cache of explosives and small arms from the Boljang Hill Range of the district.

The seized items included eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a pistol, one pistol magazine, an improvised mortar, two radio sets and nine live rounds of different calibres, police said.

The recovered IEDs were destroyed at the site in accordance with safety protocols and standard operating procedures, they said.