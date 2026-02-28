HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Four Militants Arrested in Manipur for Extortion

Four Militants Arrested in Manipur for Extortion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
February 28, 2026 09:23 IST

In a crackdown on insurgency, security forces in Manipur have arrested four militants from the banned PREPAK (PRO) outfit for their involvement in extortion, while also seizing a cache of arms and ammunition in separate operations.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Four militants from the banned PREPAK (PRO) outfit were arrested in Manipur for alleged extortion activities.
  • The arrests occurred across multiple districts in Manipur, including Imphal West, Thoubal, and Imphal East.
  • Security forces seized an AK-47 rifle and other weapons during an operation in Churachandpur district.
  • A separate operation in Imphal West led to the seizure of modified rifles, pistols, grenades, and cartridges.

Security forces have arrested four militants belonging to the banned PREPAK (PRO) outfit in various districts of Manipur for their alleged involvement in extortion activities, a police statement said on Saturday.

The militants were arrested in the last 48 hours.

 

An insurgent, identified as Kshetrimayum Laiba Meitei (42), was arrested from his residence at Lamdeng Khunou in Imphal West district on Thursday.

Another cadre of the outfit was apprehended from Khuman Lampak area the same day.

Security forces on Friday arrested another cadre of the outfit from Uyal Makha Leikai area in Thoubal district. He was identified as Thokchom Rabichandra Singh (36).

Another cadre of the outfit, identified as Khuraijam Rojitkumar Singh (37), was arrested from his residence at Thongju Part-II Makha Leikai in Imphal East district, the police statement said.

Arms Seized in Separate Operations

Meanwhile, security forces, during an operation at Thinghijang village in Churachandpur district, seized an AK-47 rifle with a magazine, three single-barrel rifles, one bolt-action rifle and one bolt-action sniper rifle with a scope on Thursday.

In a separate operation at Sangaithel Makha Leikai area in Imphal West district on Friday, security forces seized a modified .303 rifle without a magazine, two country-made bolt-action single-barrel guns, four pistols along with a magazine each, two grenades without detonators, one HE bomb and fifteen .303 cartridges, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
