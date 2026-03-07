Five Arrested in Manipur, Arms Cache Uncovered

A recent security operation in Manipur led to the arrest of five individuals, including militants from various banned organisations, and the seizure of weapons and explosives, highlighting ongoing efforts to maintain regional stability.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points Five individuals, including four militants from banned outfits, were arrested in Manipur.

An active cadre of NRFM was apprehended at Imphal International Airport.

A UNLF (Pambei) cadre and an associate were arrested, with a 9 mm pistol seized.

Two militants were arrested in Bishnupur district, leading to the recovery of an HK-33 rifle, ammunition, and IEDs.

The arms and explosives were recovered from the Takmu lakeside area.

Security forces arrested five people, including four militants belonging to different banned outfits in Manipur, a police statement said on Saturday.

One active cadre of NRFM was apprehended from Imphal International Airport on Friday.

Arrests and Weapon Seizures

A UNLF (Pambei) cadre and his associate were arrested from his residence at Khurai Sajor Lairou Pukhri Mapal in Imphal East district on Friday. One 9 mm pistol with magazine was seized from his possession, the statement said.

Two cadres of two different banned outfits were arrested on Thursday from Bishnupur district, it said.

Police said upon their disclosure, one HK-33 Rifle with magazine and 38 live rounds, three IEDs were recovered from the Takmu lakeside of the Ithing playground of the district, the statement added.