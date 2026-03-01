HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Manipur Police Nab Three Militants in Extortion Crackdown

Manipur Police Nab Three Militants in Extortion Crackdown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 01, 2026 10:35 IST

Manipur Police have arrested three militants from two proscribed outfits, United National Liberation Front and Kangleipak Communist Party, for their involvement in alleged extortion activities in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, intensifying security measures.

Key Points

  • Manipur Police arrested three militants from two different proscribed outfits.
  • The arrests were made in connection with alleged extortion activities in Imphal East and Imphal West districts.
  • Two active cadres of United National Liberation Front (Koireng) were arrested with a pistol and ammunition.
  • One cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) was apprehended from his residence.
  • Security forces are conducting search operations in vulnerable areas across districts in Manipur.

Manipur Police arrested three militants belonging to two different proscribed outfits for their alleged involvement in extortion activities from Imphal East and Imphal West districts, an official statement said on Sunday.

The three were arrested on Saturday, police said.

 

Arrests and Recovered Weapons

Police arrested two active cadres of United National Liberation Front (Koireng) from Wangkhei Ayangpalli in Imphal East district. One pistol and two magazines loaded with 16 live rounds were recovered from their possession, the police statement said.

One cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) was apprehended from his residence at Khagempalli Pankha Nganapi Thong Mamang in Imphal West district on Saturday.

Ongoing Security Operations

Police also said "security forces are conducting search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
