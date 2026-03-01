Manipur Police Nab Three Militants in Extortion Crackdown

Manipur Police have arrested three militants from two proscribed outfits, United National Liberation Front and Kangleipak Communist Party, for their involvement in alleged extortion activities in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, intensifying security measures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Manipur Police arrested three militants belonging to two different proscribed outfits for their alleged involvement in extortion activities from Imphal East and Imphal West districts, an official statement said on Sunday.

The three were arrested on Saturday, police said.

Arrests and Recovered Weapons

Police arrested two active cadres of United National Liberation Front (Koireng) from Wangkhei Ayangpalli in Imphal East district. One pistol and two magazines loaded with 16 live rounds were recovered from their possession, the police statement said.

One cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) was apprehended from his residence at Khagempalli Pankha Nganapi Thong Mamang in Imphal West district on Saturday.

Ongoing Security Operations

Police also said "security forces are conducting search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.