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Home  » News » Manipur Police Arrest Three Militants for Extortion in Thoubal and Kakching

Manipur Police Arrest Three Militants for Extortion in Thoubal and Kakching

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 11:24 IST

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In Manipur, security forces have apprehended three militants linked to proscribed organisations for their alleged involvement in extortion, marking a significant step in combating militant activities in the Thoubal and Kakching districts.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Security forces in Manipur arrested three militants from proscribed outfits.
  • The militants were allegedly involved in extortion activities in Thoubal and Kakching districts.
  • Two active cadres of the Peoples' Liberation Army were arrested in Thoubal district.
  • One self-styled sergeant major of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group faction) was apprehended in Kakching district.

Security forces arrested three militants belonging to two proscribed outfits for alleged involvement in extortion activities from Manipur's Thoubal and Kakching districts, a police statement said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made on Monday, police said.

 

Arrests in Thoubal and Kakching

Two active cadres of Peoples' Liberation Army were arrested from Yairipok Khoirom Mathak Leikai area under Yairipok police station in Thoubal district.

One self-styled sergeant major of Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group faction) was apprehended from Wabagai Thingel area in Kakching district.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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