Migrant Labourer Held For Killing Wife In Palghar

A migrant labourer has been arrested in Navi Mumbai for the alleged murder of his wife in Palghar, Maharashtra, stemming from a dispute over an alleged extramarital affair.

Key Points Munna Bramhadev Yadav arrested for allegedly murdering his first wife in Palghar.

The murder occurred after a dispute over the victim's alleged extramarital relationship.

Yadav fled with his second wife and children after the crime.

Police arrested Yadav in Navi Mumbai and took his second wife into custody.

The victim, Aarti, alias Sapna Kumari, was found at a construction site in Virar.

A migrant labourer who had fled with his second wife and children after allegedly killing his first wife at a construction site in Maharashtra's Palghar district was arrested in Navi Mumbai, police have said.

Details of the Palghar Murder Case

Accused Munna Bramhadev Yadav (28) committed the crime after a dispute over the victim's alleged extramarital relationship, police said. Yadav's second wife has also been taken into custody in connection with the murder, they said.

Aarti, alias Sapna Kumari (19), and the accused, who hail from Bihar, were part of a family of migrant labourers who work and live at the under-construction building in the Virar area, he said.

Yadav, along with his two wives and children, had come to the area on April 17. The building contractor began searching for Yadav when he failed to show up at work on April 21.

Police Investigation and Arrest

The contractor subsequently found Aarti's body with injury marks and called the cops, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhas Bawache at a press conference on Thursday.

A team from the Bolinj police station then launched a probe to trace Yadav. Acting on inputs, they arrested the suspect from Panvel in Navi Mumbai, where he was found along with his second wife and children. Yadav's second wife has also been arrested in the case, said Bawache.

"Yadav told the police that he banged Aarti's head against a wall following a dispute over her alleged extramarital relationship," the official said, adding that the children, born to the second wife, have been placed in the temporary custody of the juvenile court.

"We have informed Yadav's parents in Bihar, who are already en route to Palghar. The children will be handed over to them upon their arrival," he added.

The accused, Munna Bramhadev Yadav, faces charges related to the death of his wife, Aarti, at a construction site. Such cases of alleged domestic violence resulting in death are investigated by local police, who gather evidence and present charges to the court. The Indian justice system provides avenues for both prosecution and defence in these matters.