Thane Labourer Arrested in Waiter Murder Case: Suspected Affair Motive

A 39-year-old labourer has been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly killing a waiter over the suspicion that the victim was in a relationship with his wife, an official said on Wednesday.

The body of Prakash Bisa (40) was found in a paddy field in Pimpri village on Tuesday following a complaint by the owner of the hotel where he worked.

According to an official release by the Thane city police, they detained Ramrao Dasu Jadhav, a resident of Shilgaon, after working on various inputs.

Jadhav told police that he suspected that the victim was involved in an immoral relationship with his wife, it said.

Details of the Murder

"The accused took Bisa to a paddy field at Survey No. 69 in Pimpri village on the pretext of going for a drink. There, he allegedly killed him by striking him on the head with a hammer," the statement said.

Police have recovered the weapon used in the crime, it said, adding that Jadhav was later arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder.