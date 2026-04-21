Woman Allegedly Killed By Husband In Palghar's Virar

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at a construction site in Palghar, sparking a police hunt for the absconding accused.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at a construction site in Virar, Palghar.

The accused, Munna, is currently absconding with his second wife and children.

The victim and the accused were migrant labourers from Bihar working at the construction site.

Police investigation suggests the woman's head was slammed against a wall, leading to her death.

Multiple police teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, and a murder case has been registered.

A woman was killed allegedly by her husband at a construction site in Virar area of Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

Accused on the Run After Alleged Murder

The accused, identified as Munna, is currently on the run along with his second wife and children.

The victim and the accused, who hail from Bihar, were part of a family of migrant labourers who work and live at the under-construction building.

Police Investigation Underway

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman's head was slammed against the wall, leading to her death," police said.

Multiple teams have been formed to track down the absconding accused, and a case of murder has been registered.

Palghar is a district north of Mumbai with a significant population of migrant workers employed in construction and other industries. Cases of domestic violence are unfortunately not uncommon among vulnerable communities, often exacerbated by socio-economic factors. The police investigation will determine the exact circumstances and motives behind this alleged crime.