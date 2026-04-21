HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Woman Allegedly Killed By Husband In Palghar's Virar

Woman Allegedly Killed By Husband In Palghar's Virar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 22:18 IST

x

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at a construction site in Palghar, sparking a police hunt for the absconding accused.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at a construction site in Virar, Palghar.
  • The accused, Munna, is currently absconding with his second wife and children.
  • The victim and the accused were migrant labourers from Bihar working at the construction site.
  • Police investigation suggests the woman's head was slammed against a wall, leading to her death.
  • Multiple police teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, and a murder case has been registered.

A woman was killed allegedly by her husband at a construction site in Virar area of Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

Accused on the Run After Alleged Murder

The accused, identified as Munna, is currently on the run along with his second wife and children.

 

The victim and the accused, who hail from Bihar, were part of a family of migrant labourers who work and live at the under-construction building.

Police Investigation Underway

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman's head was slammed against the wall, leading to her death," police said.

Multiple teams have been formed to track down the absconding accused, and a case of murder has been registered.

Palghar is a district north of Mumbai with a significant population of migrant workers employed in construction and other industries. Cases of domestic violence are unfortunately not uncommon among vulnerable communities, often exacerbated by socio-economic factors. The police investigation will determine the exact circumstances and motives behind this alleged crime.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bengal man murders wife, buries body near work site in Kerala; held
Bengal man murders wife, buries body near work site in Kerala; held
Palghar Man and Friend Arrested for Premeditated Murder of Wife
Palghar Man and Friend Arrested for Premeditated Murder of Wife
Woman Found Murdered in Sikar, Rajasthan
Missing man found buried under floor tiles; wife, lover under lens
Missing man found buried under floor tiles; wife, lover under lens
Thane Labourer Arrested in Waiter Murder Case: Suspected Affair Motive

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

webstory image 2

Nutty Alu Cutlets: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

VIDEOS

Juhi Chawla spotted with her husband at Mumbai airport1:29

Juhi Chawla spotted with her husband at Mumbai airport

Soha Ali and Neha Dhupia spotted together in Mumbai2:45

Soha Ali and Neha Dhupia spotted together in Mumbai

Kedarnath Dham Decked with Flowers Ahead of Grand Opening2:56

Kedarnath Dham Decked with Flowers Ahead of Grand Opening

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO