Maharashtra Man Kills Wife at Workplace After Remarriage Request Denied

A man in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, has been arrested for the brutal murder of his wife at her workplace after a dispute over his desire to remarry, sparking outrage and a police investigation.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points A man in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, allegedly murdered his wife at her workplace.

The suspect, Satyam Gawande, wanted to remarry and asked his wife, Pooja Gawande, to leave him, which she refused.

The incident occurred at a fuel pump in Karmad, where Pooja worked.

Satyam Gawande has been arrested for the murder, and a police investigation is underway.

CCTV footage of the incident at the fuel pump has circulated on social media.

A man allegedly murdered his wife while she was at work at a fuel pump in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday, a police official said.

Satyam Gawande wanted to remarry and asked his wife Pooja Gawande to leave him, which she refused, leading to a quarrel, the Karmad police station official said.

"The incident took place at 12:30pm at a fuel pump in Karmad, some 25 kilometres from city limits, where she worked. Satyam slit Pooja's throat, killing her instantly. He has been arrested for murder. Further probe into the case is underway," the official added.

The CCTV footage of the fuel pump, which showed the incident, went viral on social media during the day.