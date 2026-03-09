HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ulhasnagar Sanitation Worker's Murder Leads to Wife's Suicide

Ulhasnagar Sanitation Worker's Murder Leads to Wife's Suicide

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
March 09, 2026 23:56 IST

In a tragic turn of events in Ulhasnagar, a sanitation worker's murder has led to his wife's suicide, prompting a police investigation into the motive behind the brutal crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A sanitation worker in Ulhasnagar, Mahadu Jagtap, was stabbed to death while performing his duties.
  • The accused, Durgesh Gupta, allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times, resulting in his immediate death.
  • The incident was captured on CCTV, aiding in the swift identification and arrest of the suspect.
  • Following the murder, the victim's wife tragically committed suicide upon learning of her husband's death.
  • Police suspect a dispute over garbage dumping may have been the motive for the attack, but the investigation is ongoing.

A contractual sanitation worker of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) in Thane district was stabbed to death by a man while on duty on Monday afternoon, leaving his wife in shock who committed suicide hours later, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mahadu Jagtap (35), who was employed as a contractual sanitation worker with a private company, which has a cleaning contract with the UMC. The incident occurred in front of the house of a former corporator in the Section 20 area when Jagtap was carrying out routine cleaning work, they said.

 

"A man, identified as Durgesh Gupta (31), allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp weapon and stabbed him multiple times, leading to his death on the spot," a senior official from Central Police Station in Ulhasnagar told PTI.

According to the police, the accused stabbed the victim as many as 32 times.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area, which helped the police identify the attacker.

"Based on CCTV footage and preliminary inquiry, the accused, Durgesh Gupta, was arrested and booked for murder," the official said.

Police suspect the attack may have stemmed from a dispute related to garbage dumping, though the exact motive was still under investigation.

In a tragic development following the murder, Jagtap's wife (32) hanged herself at their residence after learning about her husband's death, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
