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Two Arrested With Meth Tablets In Mizoram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 28, 2026 20:26 IST

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Two individuals were arrested in Mizoram after a significant seizure of methamphetamine tablets near the Myanmar border, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two individuals arrested in Lawngtlai, Mizoram, for possession of methamphetamine tablets.
  • Over 9 kg of methamphetamine tablets seized near the Myanmar border.
  • Joint operation by Excise and Narcotics Department and Assam Rifles led to the arrests.
  • The seized drugs were allegedly intended for distribution in Lawngtlai.

Two persons were arrested after over 9 kg of methamphetamine tablets were seized in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district near the Myanmar border, a statement said on Thursday.

Joint Operation Leads to Drug Seizure

The operation was carried out on Tuesday at AOC Veng locality by a joint team of the Excise and Narcotics Department, Assam Rifles and other agencies following specific intelligence inputs, it said.

 

During the raid, 9.8 kg of the drugs, estimated to comprise around 1 lakh tablets, was recovered, and an SUV allegedly used to transport the consignment was seized, it added.

Accused Identified and Arrested

The accused were identified as Lalrammuana (47) and Lalrinpuia (44), both residents of Armed Veng locality in Aizawl, the statement said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the narcotics consignment had been transported from Aizawl and was allegedly meant for distribution in Lawngtlai when the duo was intercepted, officials said.

Legal Proceedings Underway

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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