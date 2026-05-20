Assam Rifles Seize Meth Tablets In Mizoram

Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 17.10 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai district after drug traffickers fled towards Myanmar.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 17.10 lakh seized in Champhai district, Mizoram.

Joint operation by Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department led to the seizure.

Suspected drug traffickers fled towards Myanmar, abandoning the drug consignment.

570 methamphetamine tablets were recovered during the operation.

Methamphetamine tablets were seized in east Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said on Wednesday.

Joint Operation Leads to Drug Seizure

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Excise and Narcotics Department and Assam Rifles intercepted two suspected drug traffickers, but they managed to flee towards Myanmar, it said.

However, they left behind the drug consignment, it added.

Three packets containing 570 methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 17.10 lakh were found, the statement said.