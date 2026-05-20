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Home  » News » Assam Rifles Seize Meth Tablets In Mizoram

Assam Rifles Seize Meth Tablets In Mizoram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 20, 2026 20:02 IST

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Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 17.10 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai district after drug traffickers fled towards Myanmar.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 17.10 lakh seized in Champhai district, Mizoram.
  • Joint operation by Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department led to the seizure.
  • Suspected drug traffickers fled towards Myanmar, abandoning the drug consignment.
  • 570 methamphetamine tablets were recovered during the operation.

Methamphetamine tablets were seized in east Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said on Wednesday.

Joint Operation Leads to Drug Seizure

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Excise and Narcotics Department and Assam Rifles intercepted two suspected drug traffickers, but they managed to flee towards Myanmar, it said.

 

However, they left behind the drug consignment, it added.

Three packets containing 570 methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 17.10 lakh were found, the statement said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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