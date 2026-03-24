MEA reveals how India is responding to West Asia crisis

Amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict, India is actively engaging in diplomatic efforts, prioritising dialogue and the safety of its citizens, with over 402,000 passengers already returned home.

IMAGE: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Joint Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs, Aseem Mahajan, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, DG PIB, Anupama Bhatnagar, and Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Sujata Sharma during an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia at the National Media Centre, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India emphasises that peace in West Asia can only be restored through dialogue and diplomacy, actively engaging with world leaders to promote this.

The Indian government is prioritising the safety, security, and well-being of the large Indian community residing in the West Asia region.

The MEA has facilitated the return of over 402,000 passengers from the region to India since February 28, arranging additional flights and alternative travel routes.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been in contact with counterparts from the US, Sri Lanka, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to discuss the conflict and its impact.

The MEA maintains a dedicated control room and robust coordination with state governments and Indian community associations to provide assistance to Indian nationals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaged in discussions with many world leaders, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also engaging with his counterparts in the backdrop of the West Asia conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday, adding that India emphasises that peace can be restored only through dialogue and diplomacy.

At an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia situation, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that India 'continues to closely follow the developments in the ongoing conflict'.

Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, said ensuring the safety, security and well-being of the large Indian community in the region is 'our utmost priority'.

"Overall, the situation continues to improve in terms of the status of flights, with additional flights operating from the region. Since February 28, around 4,02,000 passengers have returned from the region to India," Mahajan said.

He added that the MEA continues to assist the travel of Indian nationals in Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan to India.

"We are also facilitating the travel of Indian nationals from Israel via Jordan. In view of the flight restrictions from Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq, we continue to facilitate travel of Indian nationals via Saudi Arabia," Mahajan said.

Jaiswal also underlined that India continues to closely monitor the developments in the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The prime minister is engaged in discussions with many world leaders. The external affairs minister is also engaging with his counterparts in the Gulf region, Iran, Israel and countries in Europe, Jaiswal said.

"In these engagements, India's stance is that peace can be restored only through dialogue and diplomacy. We are emphasising this," the MEA spokesperson said.

Jaishankar on Monday spoke with the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

"The two leaders discussed the situation in West Asia and its impact on the international economy, with particular focus on energy security concerns," Jaiswal told reporters.

The external affairs minister also spoke with his Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath and discussed the repercussions of the conflict.

Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to 'neighbourhood first' and the MAHASAGAR vision, Jaiswal said.

Separately, Jaishankar met the ambassadors of the member nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Delhi on Monday.

"He (Jaishankar) exchanged views on the ongoing conflict and thanked each one of them for their continued support to the Indian community in the region. As you know, there is a large Indian community in all these countries," Jaiswal said.

MEA's Assistance to Indian Nationals

Mahajan said the MEA's dedicated control room remains operational to assist and support Indian nationals and their families.

"We have a robust mechanism in place to share information and coordinate efforts with the state governments and the Union territories. Our missions and posts in the region have been working around the clock, maintaining 24x7 helplines, and regular touch with the large number of Indian community associations and organisations spread across the region," he said.

They also remain in constant touch with the respective local governments, Mahajan said, adding that updated advisories are being issued regularly to keep Indian citizens informed about the latest developments.

Indian missions continue to proactively assist and support seafarers, students, stranded Indian nationals and short-term visitors for visa facilitation, consular services and logistical assistance where required, he said.

Flight Operations and Travel Facilitation

Airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled flights between India and the UAE, based on operational and safety considerations. Later on Tuesday, around 85 flights are expected to operate from airports in the UAE to India, Mahajan said.

Also, flights continue to operate from Oman and Saudi Arabia to India.

With the Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways is expected to operate around nine non-scheduled commercial flights to India on Tuesday, Mahajan said.

Kuwait and Bahrain airspaces remain closed.

Jazeera Airways of Kuwait is operating flights to various destinations in India from the Al Qaisumah Airport in Saudi Arabia.

"Gulf Air of Bahrain also continues to operate special non-scheduled commercial flights from the Dammam International Airport in Saudi Arabia to India, facilitating the travel of Indian nationals from Kuwait and Bahrain," Mahajan said.