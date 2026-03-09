'Contact with Iran difficult': Jaishankar outlines India's position on Middle East war

Amidst the escalating West Asia conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlines the nation's commitment to peace, dialogue, and safeguarding its energy security interests.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar makes statement on the West Asia conflict in Rajya Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/YouTube

Key Points India advocates for peace, dialogue, and de-escalation in the West Asia conflict, prioritising the safety of civilians.

The Indian government is committed to ensuring the well-being and security of the Indian community residing in the region.

India's national interests, including energy security and trade goals, remain paramount in its approach to the conflict.

The government is focused on protecting the interests of Indian consumers amidst rising energy prices due to the conflict.

India favours peace and return to dialogue and diplomacy and advocates de-escalation, restraint and ensuring safety of civilians, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday on the widening West Asia conflict.

Making a suo motu statement on the conflict in Rajya Sabha, he said the well being and security of the Indian community in the region remains the government's priority.

"We will continue to work with the governments in the region towards the end," he said. "Our national interest, including energy security and trade goals, will always be paramount."

Jaishankar said that while India has tried to maintain engagement, leadership-level contacts with Iran are currently difficult due to the conflict.

He says he spoke with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Feb 28 and Mar 5, adding that high-level conversations will continue.

India's Energy Security Concerns

On the spike in energy prices following the conflict that broke out when the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran reiterated by attacking US bases in the neighbouring regions as well as Israel, he said the government remains committed to ensuring energy security that fully takes into account availability, costs, and risks of energy markets.

"For us, the interest of Indian consumers has and will always be in the overriding priority. Where required, Indian diplomacy has supported the endeavours of our energy enterprises in this volatile situation," he said.