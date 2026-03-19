India Navigates West Asia Crisis: Ensuring Energy Security and Citizen Safety

Amidst the escalating West Asia conflict, India is focused on safeguarding its energy security, ensuring the safety of its diaspora, and advocating for a peaceful resolution through sustained diplomatic engagement.

Photograph: Avi Ohayon/Reuters

Key Points India emphasises the need for an early end to the West Asia conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, amidst escalating tensions and global concerns.

India is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to ensure its energy security needs are met, particularly concerning LNG supplies from Qatar.

The Indian government is prioritising the safety and well-being of the Indian diaspora in the region, facilitating the return of passengers and monitoring the situation of Indian seafarers.

India is closely monitoring the impact of the conflict on global energy markets, particularly concerning attacks on gas infrastructure.

India assures adequate fertiliser stocks for kharif 2026, with global tenders already in place to secure supplies.

As the conflict in West Asia widened with global ramifications, India on Thursday said the situation has been a "testing time", not just for the country, but the entire global community.

At an inter-ministerial briefing here on the West Asia situation, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said, "We continue to remain in touch with concerned countries to ensure our energy security needs are met."

The raging conflict in the region entered its 20th day on Thursday.

The West Asia conflict began on February 28 when the US-Israel combine launched military strikes on Iran. In retaliation, Tehran has targeted Gulf countries hosting US military bases.

"Yes, it has been a testing time, not just for us, but the entire global community. Our leaders have been in touch with their counterparts, as I just spoke about the conversation between our prime minister and the Crown Prince of Kuwait. Similarly, we have been in touch with several other leaders," Jaiswal said.

The two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and expressed concern over recent developments. The prime minister reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

The prime minister also underlined the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Both leaders agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for ensuring regional peace and stability.

He was asked if the West Asia conflict situation has proven to be a test of New Delhi's diplomatic approach in challenging global scenarios.

"Couple of days back you saw that because of our engagement, we were able to... and with talks and diplomacy with several of the stakeholders, we were able to get two of our LPG ships through the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

The MEA spokesperson said India "continues to remain in touch with several stakeholders in this matter, so that we can ensure our energy security needs, as also at the same time, ensure well-being and safety of our Indian nationals, diaspora, present in large number in this region".

"So, our diplomatic efforts continue, and we are committed to taking care of our interests," he asserted.

Later, at his weekly media briefing, Jaiswal said India has been saying that there has to be an "early end to this conflict" through the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

Impact on Energy Infrastructure and Supplies

The West Asia conflict has stretched into three weeks, with an Israeli attack on Iran's strategic gas fields of South Pars resulting in an intense Iranian retaliation on key energy infrastructure in several Gulf nations, including Qatar's LNG (liquefied natural gas) hub of Ras Laffan, triggering global concerns.

Qatar accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India's LNG requirement.

The MEA in a statement said the strikes are "unacceptable and need to cease" even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to top leaders of Oman, France and Malaysia, emphasising the urgency to restore peace in the volatile region.

New Delhi described the attacks on the gas infrastructure as "deeply disturbing" and said that assaults will only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy market globally.

Prioritising the Safety of Indian Nationals

Additional Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs, Aseem R Mahajan, said the MEA continues to "closely monitor" the developments in the Gulf and wider West Asia region, with the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community remaining the highest priority.

Since February 28, around 2.8 lakh passengers have returned from the region to India.

In the UAE, limited non-scheduled flights continue to operate, with around 75 flights on March 18, and about 90 flights expected later on Thursday from various airports to India, Mahajan said.

Flights continue to operate from Oman and Saudi Arabia to India. Qatar airspace remains partially open, with Qatar Airways operating non-scheduled flights, including nine flights to India on Thursday, he added.

Kuwait airspace has remained closed since February 28; special non-scheduled flights by Jazeera Airways are being operated from Al-Qaisumah Airport in Saudi Arabia, with the first flight to Cochin scheduled on Friday.

Bahrain airspace remains closed, with Gulf Air operating special flights from Dammam in Saudi Arabia and additional services expected.

For Indian nationals in Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq, where airspace remains restricted, transit through Saudi Arabia continues to be facilitated, particularly for emergency cases, the MEA official said.

On the 15 Indian crew members of MT Safesea Vishnu who were rescued, he said they have departed from Iraq and are "expected to return to India shortly".

The Mission remains in contact with the crew and Iraqi authorities to facilitate their return and to expedite repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased Indian national, he said.

The government told reporters that all Indian seafarers in the region are safe and no shipping incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours.

At present, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region, with DG Shipping continuing close monitoring in coordination with ship owners and Indian Missions.

Fertiliser Supply Assurance

Jaiswal, on a query regarding fertilisers supply, said, "Our fertiliser situation at this point in time, especially for kharif 2026, we have adequate stock, so we are comfortable. The Department of Fertilisers has also put out global tenders well in advance in anticipation of the current situation, and these have received a very good response. We expect the bulk of the quantities ordered from a variety of sources to arrive by the end of March."