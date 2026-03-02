HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India Urges Diplomacy as West Asia Situation Worsens

India Urges Diplomacy as West Asia Situation Worsens

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read
March 02, 2026 19:48 IST

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes, prioritising the safety and security of millions of Indian citizens in the region.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi expresses deep concern over the escalating tensions in West Asia and advocates for resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.
  • India is closely monitoring the situation in West Asia to ensure the safety and security of the approximately nine million Indians residing in the region.
  • Modi has engaged in phone conversations with leaders from the UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain to discuss the regional crisis.
  • India condemns attacks violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia and expresses solidarity with Bahrain.
  • India emphasises the importance of restoring regional peace and stability and pledges to work with all countries to protect Indian citizens.

The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern and India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

As the situation deteriorates following new Iranian strikes in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, India is constantly monitoring the developments primarily in the context of the safety and security of around nine million Indians living in West Asia.

 

Since Sunday, Modi has held phone conversations with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

"The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us. India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy," Modi said following his wide-ranging bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"We will continue to work with all countries to ensure the safety of all Indian citizens in the region," he said.

The situation in West Asia figured in the Modi-Carney talks.

"The thrust of the discussions was how we are all concerned about the escalating situation in Iran, how dialogue and diplomacy should be the norm to resolve all underlying issues, and how there should not be any targeting of civilians who have nothing to do with this," said Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs P Kumaran at a media briefing.

India's Condemnation of Attacks

Following his phone conversation with the Saudi crown prince, Modi said, "India condemns the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"We agreed that the earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of utmost importance. I thanked him for looking after the well-being of the Indian community in these difficult times," Modi said on X.

In his conversation with Al Khalifa, Modi said India stands in solidarity with the people of Bahrain in this "difficult hour".

"India condemned the attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this difficult hour. I thank him for the steadfast support extended to the Indian community in Bahrain," he added.

Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, after the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

The Iranian retaliation increased after Tehran announced early Sunday that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in the Israel-US strike.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
