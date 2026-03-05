HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Modi, Macron Discuss West Asia Situation, Call for Dialogue

Modi, Macron Discuss West Asia Situation, Call for Dialogue

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2026 18:36 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron address escalating West Asia tensions, advocating for dialogue and diplomatic solutions to restore regional peace and stability.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi and President Macron discussed the escalating crisis in West Asia.
  • Both leaders emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.
  • Modi and Macron agreed to coordinate efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.
  • The conflict in West Asia has widened significantly with attacks and counter-attacks by both sides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia, and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

After his telephonic conversation with Macron, Modi said they will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

 

"Spoke with my friend President Emmanuel Macron today. We discussed our shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

"We will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace and stability in the region," Modi said in a post on X.

Escalation of Conflict in West Asia

The conflict in West Asia began after the US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks targeting Israeli and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

In the last few days, the conflict has widened significantly with attacks and counter-attacks by both sides.

Prime Minister Modi spoke to eight leaders of West Asia since the beginning of the military conflict, before speaking to Macron on Thursday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India Urges Diplomacy as West Asia Situation Worsens
India Urges Diplomacy as West Asia Situation Worsens
Modi Expresses Concern Over Attacks in West Asia to Gulf Leaders
Modi Expresses Concern Over Attacks in West Asia to Gulf Leaders
Modi dials Netanyahu amid escalation in West Asia
Modi dials Netanyahu amid escalation in West Asia
MEA voices concern over situation in West Asia, silent on Khamenei killing
MEA voices concern over situation in West Asia, silent on Khamenei killing
Modi chairs CCS meet to review situation in West Asia
Modi chairs CCS meet to review situation in West Asia

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

India Condoles Khamenei's Death, Foreign Secretary Meets Iran Ambassador1:31

India Condoles Khamenei's Death, Foreign Secretary Meets...

Simple Yet Stunning: Sara Tendulkar Flaunts Her Casual Glam Look 1:08

Simple Yet Stunning: Sara Tendulkar Flaunts Her Casual...

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps1:07

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO