Medical Student Commits Suicide In Gurugram PG

A 30-year-old medical student was found dead in a Gurugram PG, prompting a police investigation into a suspected suicide and raising concerns about student mental health.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points A 30-year-old medical student was found dead in his PG room in Gurugram, with police suspecting suicide.

The student, identified as Ankit, had been preparing for the MBBS entrance exam.

No suicide note was found, and the body was discovered after a foul odour was reported.

Police are examining call records and CCTV footage to determine the cause of death.

A 30-year-old medical student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his room in a PG in Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the paying guest owner called the police after smelling a foul odour. The police recovered the body after breaking down the room's door.

Investigation Into Student's Death

No suicide note was found in the room. The body was around four to five days old and had completely decomposed, police said.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ankit, a resident of Khampura village in Mahendergarh district.

Background Of The Deceased

He had been preparing for the MBBS entrance exam for some time and was living in Shri Krishna PG, Bas Kushla village in IMT, Manesar Police Station area since January.

On Wednesday night when a foul smell began emanating from the room, other tenants and the PG owner, Kapil Yadav, knocked on the door, but Ankit did not answer. Fearing something untoward, they immediately informed the local police, who found the body hanging.

Police Examination

The police searched Ankit's room and identified him using his Aadhaar card.

According to the police, Ankit had last spoken to his family on April 15, and since then, his mobile phone had been switched off.

Other men living in the PG described Ankit as quiet and someone who rarely interacted with others. He spent most of his time in his room studying, said police.

Further Investigation Details

"The exact cause of death will only be known after the post-mortem. Currently, we are examining Ankit's call records and CCTV footage from the PG to solve the mystery," said a senior police officer.

The police investigation will likely involve examining the student's recent communications and activities to understand the circumstances leading to his death. In India, suicide investigations typically involve gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and conducting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. The police will also try to ascertain if any external factors contributed to the student's decision.