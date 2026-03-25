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Home  » News » Gurugram Man, 54, Takes Own Life Amid Depression

Gurugram Man, 54, Takes Own Life Amid Depression

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 21:33 IST

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A 54-year-old man tragically died by suicide in Gurugram, with authorities investigating depression as a potential factor in his death.

Key Points

  • A 54-year-old man died by suicide in Gurugram, jumping from the 13th floor of a building.
  • Police suspect the man was suffering from depression, which may have led to the suicide.
  • The deceased was identified as Anand Subroto, a resident of Vatika City.
  • The incident occurred at a building housing Airbnb apartments, and the circumstances are under investigation.
  • Police have informed the family and are awaiting their arrival to proceed with further investigations into the cause of the suicide.

A 54-year-old man allegedly died by suicide here on Wednesday morning, jumping from the 13th floor of a building in Sector 63-A, police said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased was suffering from depression, which may have led him to take the extreme step, they added.

 

The deceased was identified as Anand Subroto (54), a native of Bengaluru and currently residing in Vatika City, Sector 49. He was divorced and lived alone in Gurugram.

According to police, the building where the incident took place houses several Airbnb apartments and hotels. The deceased was likely staying at an apartment on the 13th floor, and the matter is under investigation.

The incident took place around 6:45 am on Wednesday. After getting information, a police team from Sector 65 police station reached the spot and took the body into custody, an official said.

"The deceased's family has been informed and the body has been kept in the mortuary. After the family's arrival, further proceedings will be initiated. The cause behind suicide is yet to be ascertained," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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