Gurugram Man Commits Suicide After Marital Dispute

A 33-year-old man in Gurugram tragically died by suicide following a heated argument with his wife regarding her job, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points A 33-year-old man in Gurugram allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after arguing with his wife.

The couple had an inter-caste marriage four months prior, and frequently argued about the wife's job in Mumbai.

The man's wife discovered his body after he stopped answering her calls and she went to his apartment.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide, and no suicide note was found at the scene.

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his flat here following an argument with his wife, police said on Friday.

According to police, Rishabh Dixit (33), a native of Uttar Pradesh, was living in Gurugram.

He had an inter-caste marriage four months ago. Her wife worked in Mumbai. The couple repeatedly argued over their living situation, with Dixit insisting that his wife leave her job in Mumbai and live with him in Gurugram.

Details Surrounding The Suicide

On Wednesday night, Dixit stopped answering his wife's calls. She arrived at the apartment the next day and found the door locked from the inside. She called the maintenance staff, and the door was broken. She found her husband hanging from the ceiling fan, police said.

No suicide note was found in the flat.

Police Investigation Underway

A day earlier, Dixit's family had also tried to contact him after his grandmother's death. But their calls went unanswered, and they also reached Dixit's flat and found him dead, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

"Statements from the family members have been recorded. It has emerged that he had an argument with his wife regarding her job. There is no accurate information about when he hanged himself. A probe is underway", said a senior police officer.

In India, suicide is a criminal offence under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code, though the law is rarely enforced. Police investigations will likely focus on whether the wife's actions or words constituted abetment to suicide, which carries a potential prison sentence.