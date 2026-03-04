MD Student Found Dead in Meerut, Suicide Suspected

A 29-year-old doctor pursuing his MD in Meerut was found dead in a suspected suicide, prompting a police investigation into the tragic incident.

Key Points A 29-year-old MD student was found dead in his rented accommodation in Meerut.

Police suspect the death to be a case of suicide and are investigating the circumstances.

The doctor, Giri Prasad, was originally from Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu.

A post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

In a suspected case of suicide, a 29-year-old doctor pursuing his MD was found hanging in his rented accommodation here, police said on Wednesday.

Originally from Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, Giri Prasad was pursuing his MD from a medical college in Meerut and lived on rent in Gokuldham Colony within the Bhavanpur police station limits.

Around 11 am on Wednesday, a classmate of Prasad informed police that the medic was found hanging in his room.

Police reached the spot, brought down the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination, officials said.

Bhavanpur SHO Joginder Kumar said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, though the exact cause of death will be ascertained once the autopsy report is received.

Police have informed the family members of Prasad, who are on their way to Meerut.