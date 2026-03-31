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Gurugram Student Suspected Suicide: Family Cites Study Stress

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 20:19 IST

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A class 10 student in Gurugram tragically died in a suspected suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the role of study-related stress.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A class 10 student in Gurugram was found dead in a suspected suicide at his family's staff quarter in a private school.
  • The student's parents reported he was under stress due to his studies.
  • Police are investigating the incident, with preliminary findings suggesting suicide, but the exact cause is yet to be determined.
  • The family is originally from Chapra, Bihar, and the father works as a watchman at the school.

A class 10 student allegedly hanged himself in a staff quarter of a private school in Farrukhnagar where he lived with his family, police said on Tuesday.

His parents were not home when the suspected suicide happened on Monday evening. The student's father works as a watchman in the school. The family told police that he was under stress due to studies, they said.

 

According to police, Akash (15), whose family is from Chapra in Bihar, was found hanging by his mother when she returned home around 6 pm. His sister was in another room in the house.

The mother raised an alarm and the school management reached the spot and immediately informed the police.

Police took the body of the boy into custody and later handed over the body to the family after the postmortem on Tuesday.

Police Investigation

"Preliminary investigation suggests that this appears to be a suicide case, but the cause behind it is yet to be ascertained. We are investigating all aspects," said Inspector Santosh Kumar, SHO of Farrukhnagar police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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