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Gurugram Student Dies by Suicide After Class 10 Results Disappoint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 16, 2026 13:42 IST

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A Class 10 student in Gurugram tragically died by suicide after being disheartened by his CBSE exam results, raising concerns about academic pressure and student mental health.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Class 10 student in Gurugram allegedly died by suicide after being disappointed with his CBSE exam results.
  • Police suspect the student was upset about not meeting his expectations in the CBSE Class 10 results.
  • The student's family encouraged him to retake the examination, but he reportedly fell into depression.
  • No suicide note was recovered, and police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

A Class 10 student allegedly died by suicide at his residence here after the CBSE Class 10 results were declared, officials said on Thursday.

Police suspect that the deceased, Kunal, 16, might have taken the extreme step because he was upset about not meeting his expectations. "It is suspected that the student took this extreme step after seeing his results and not scoring as expected. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

 

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Baba Hardeva Colony in the Jatoli area under Pataudi police station limits, police said.

Family members said he had performed well in the exams but was upset as his results did not meet his expectations. His parents even encouraged him to retake the examination, but he fell into depression, the police said.

After the results were declared, Kunal went to a room on the terrace, while other family members were in another room of the house at the time of the incident, police said.

When the family members later went upstairs, they found the room locked from the inside. After breaking open the door, the police said Kunal was found hanging from a noose inside.

Kunal was a student of a private school, and his father, an employee in the Railways, had booked a laptop for him after the results were announced, they said.

On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for a postmortem.

No suicide note was recovered, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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